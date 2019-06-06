NTX Food Bank Receives $20K Grant Through Allstate

The Dallas North Texas Food Bank was given $20,000 thanks to the Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant.
According to a press release, 84 Allstate agency owners and their staff from the Dallas-Fort Worth area came together to volunteer and were able to secure a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant to give to the North Texas Food Bank.
The funds will be used to help prepare food for distribution to hungry neighbors in a 13-county service area.
Allstate volunteers dedicated their time to organize, pack and load 14,148 pounds of food that will provide 11,790 north Texas youth in the Food 4 Children program with meals.
The participating Allstate agency owners and staff who made this possible include:
Rohan Ali, South Richmond Hill
Ambreen Ali, South Richmond Hill
Martha Balleza, Sachse
Cesar Canales, Plano
Roberto Cruz, Dallas
John Drott, Fort Worth
Annette Drott, Frisco
Thomas Eggar, Mckinney
Nathaniel Eggar, Melissa
Jeremy Ewing, Lewisville
Brandon Farmer, Mckinney
Tiffani Finley, Genoa
Rayford Gustafson, Keller
Christopher Hatfield, The Colony
Yvette Holguin, Arlington
Ashton Jian, Arlington
Mansoor Karimi, Plano
Bradley Kerley, Addison
Vickie Lundquist, Dallas
Maviela Medrano, Dallas
Tamarah Pietrok, Mansfield
Emily Racine, Celina
Levaunte Ramos, Wylie
Shilpa Sadashiviah, Frisco
Mickey Scott, Pantego
Lloyd Segler, Carrollton
D. Zane Shepherd, Murphy
Cale Staton, Rockwall
Hanh Tran, Dallas
Jason Varughese, Rowlett
Richard Williamson, Plano
Robert Zamarippa, Plano
"Our Allstate volunteers see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve," said Larry Sedillo, Allstate field senior vice president. "Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we care deeply about dedicating time to volunteer to help improve lives across DFW."
Since the foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed over $449 million to support community nonprofits.