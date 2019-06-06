NTX Food Bank Receives $20K Grant Through Allstate

The Dallas North Texas Food Bank was given $20,000 thanks to the Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant.

According to a press release, 84 Allstate agency owners and their staff from the Dallas-Fort Worth area came together to volunteer and were able to secure a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant to give to the North Texas Food Bank.

The funds will be used to help prepare food for distribution to hungry neighbors in a 13-county service area.

Allstate volunteers dedicated their time to organize, pack and load 14,148 pounds of food that will provide 11,790 north Texas youth in the Food 4 Children program with meals.

The participating Allstate agency owners and staff who made this possible include:

"Our Allstate volunteers see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve," said Larry Sedillo, Allstate field senior vice president. "Giving back is core to who we are, which is why we care deeply about dedicating time to volunteer to help improve lives across DFW."

Since the foundation was founded in 1952, it has contributed over $449 million to support community nonprofits.