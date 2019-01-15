The diabetic service dog known as "Journey" was killed near his home in Quinlan, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Department. Now, a reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. (Jan. 15, 2019)

The Hunt County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a Quinlan family's service dog was killed near their home, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded on Sunday afternoon to the 9200 block of Brooke Lane in Quinlan for a report of animal cruelty, a release from the sheriff's office said.

The service dog known as "Journey" was found with a gunshot wound. The dog was rushed to an animal hospital but did not survive, said the sheriff's office.

"Journey" was a diabetic service dog for the family's teenage daughter, according to a Go Fund Me established for the family.

Hunt County Crime Stoppers are now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Department has partnered up with the SPCA of Texas on this investigation.