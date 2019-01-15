What to Know
The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a service dog was killed near the owner's home.
Deputies responded on Sunday afternoon to the 9200 block of Brooke Lane in Quinlan for a report of animal cruelty.
The dog was a diabetic service dog for the family's daughter. There is a $1,000 reward being offered for any information.
The Hunt County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a Quinlan family's service dog was killed near their home, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded on Sunday afternoon to the 9200 block of Brooke Lane in Quinlan for a report of animal cruelty, a release from the sheriff's office said.
The service dog known as "Journey" was found with a gunshot wound. The dog was rushed to an animal hospital but did not survive, said the sheriff's office.
"Journey" was a diabetic service dog for the family's teenage daughter, according to a Go Fund Me established for the family.
Hunt County Crime Stoppers are now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
The Hunt County Sheriff's Department has partnered up with the SPCA of Texas on this investigation.