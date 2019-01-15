NTX Family's Service Dog Killed, Sheriff Investigating Case as Animal Cruelty - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NTX Family's Service Dog Killed, Sheriff Investigating Case as Animal Cruelty

The Hunt County Sheriff is investigating the case as animal cruelty and offering a reward for any information.

By Hannah Everman

Published 2 hours ago

    Hunt County Sheriff
    The diabetic service dog known as "Journey" was killed near his home in Quinlan, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Department. Now, a reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. (Jan. 15, 2019)

    What to Know

    • The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a service dog was killed near the owner's home.

    • Deputies responded on Sunday afternoon to the 9200 block of Brooke Lane in Quinlan for a report of animal cruelty.

    • The dog was a diabetic service dog for the family's daughter. There is a $1,000 reward being offered for any information.

    The Hunt County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a Quinlan family's service dog was killed near their home, according to the sheriff's office. 

    Deputies responded on Sunday afternoon to the 9200 block of Brooke Lane in Quinlan for a report of animal cruelty, a release from the sheriff's office said. 

    The service dog known as "Journey" was found with a gunshot wound. The dog was rushed to an animal hospital but did not survive, said the sheriff's office. 

    "Journey" was a diabetic service dog for the family's teenage daughter, according to a Go Fund Me established for the family. 

    Hunt County Crime Stoppers are now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. 

    The Hunt County Sheriff's Department has partnered up with the SPCA of Texas on this investigation. 

      

