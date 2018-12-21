What to Know Prairie Paws Adoption Center is offering people the option to have their newly adopted pet delivered on Christmas.

People interested will still have to go through the normal adoption process including an application and fee.

The "Pawlar Express" will be delivered pets Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

Grand Prairie Animal Services is making it a little easier to adopt a pet this holiday season, by bringing your new family member directly to you for Christmas.

This year the Prairie Paws Adoption Center is offering people the option to come to the shelter and adopt a pet, but instead of taking that pet home with you right away people can choose to have the animal delivered on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning.

The shelter is calling it the "Pawlar Express" and it will be delivering adopted pets between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Day.

If you're wanting to get onboard the "Pawlar Express" you have to make it to the shelter and choose your new family member by 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22.

The shelter said the usual adoption process, including an application and adoption fee still applies, but there is not an extra charge to have the pet delivered.

The Prairie Paws Adoption Center is located at 2222 W. Warrior Trail in Grand Prairie.

Pets can be delivered to homes in Grand Prairie, Arlington, and Mansfield.

If you have any questions, call the shelter at 972-237-8575.

CONTACT: Valerie Spears, vspears@gptx.org, 972-595-5403

The Prairie Paws Animal Shelter's regular operating hours are:

Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: Noon - 6 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday