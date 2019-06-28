NTTA Releases Footage of Wrong Way Deadly Crash on PGBT

The North Texas Tollway Authority has released video of a wrong way driver along the President George Bush Turnpike in Garland that ended in a crash that left two people dead. (Published 26 minutes ago)

The North Texas Tollway Authority has released video of a wrong way driver along the President George Bush Turnpike in Garland that ended in a crash that left two people dead.

The video in the player above shows the driver making a u-turn in the middle of the turnpike.

The video below shows the collision's moment of impact. It is graphic and may be hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.



The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of the PGBT near Shiloh Road, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel said.

State Troopers had pulled over a suspected drunken driver on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes when they were notified that a wrong-way driver was heading in their direction. The troopers saw the gray Honda Civic approaching from the west and ran toward the concrete barrier to try to get the driver's attention.

The Honda continued east in the westbound lanes and eventually collided head-on with a black Ford Taurus, Haschel said.

The driver of the Honda, 22-year-old Katherine Long died immediately, according to Haschel. The driver of the Ford, 53-year-old Joseph Wallace died after being hospitalized at Medical City Plano.

Haschel said the driver of the Honda had made a U-turn on the westbound side of the PGBT near Midway Road, a distance of more than 10 miles from the scene of the crash.

Westbound PGBT was closed through the morning hours. All lanes were opened by about 8 a.m.