NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Plane Crash at Addison Airport - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Plane Crash at Addison Airport

The plane had been headed to St. Petersburg, Florida

By Claire Z. Cardona - The Dallas Morning News

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Plane Crash at Addison Airport

    The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on the June 30 plane crash at Addison Airport that killed all 10 people on board, but officials are still working to determine what caused the tragedy.

    Most of the details in the report have previously been publicized. It could take 18 months for the full report to be issued on what led the twin-engine Beech BE-300 to hit a hangar shortly after takeoff.

    The report provided further detail about evidence that the crew noted a problem. Eight seconds before the cockpit voice recorder cut off, the audio captured a comment about the left engine, the report said.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Voice Recording About 'Engine Problems' Before Crash: NTSB

    [DFW] NTSB: Cockpit Voice Recording Captures Comment About 'Engine Problem' Shortly Before Crash at Addison Airport

    During a briefing Tuesday, officials said a cockpit voice recorder captured one of the crew members on board the Beechcraft Super King Air 350 making a comment about a problem with one of the plane's engines moments before it crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport Sunday.

    (Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices