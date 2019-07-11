The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on the June 30 plane crash at Addison Airport that killed all 10 people on board, but officials are still working to determine what caused the tragedy.

Most of the details in the report have previously been publicized. It could take 18 months for the full report to be issued on what led the twin-engine Beech BE-300 to hit a hangar shortly after takeoff.

The report provided further detail about evidence that the crew noted a problem. Eight seconds before the cockpit voice recorder cut off, the audio captured a comment about the left engine, the report said.

