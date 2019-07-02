Voice Recording About 'Engine Problems' Before Crash: NTSB

During a briefing Tuesday, National Transportation Safety Board officials said a cockpit voice recorder captured one of the crew members on board the Beechcraft Super King Air 350 making a comment about a problem with one of the plane's engines moments before it crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport Sunday. (Published 58 minutes ago)

During a briefing Tuesday, National Transportation Safety Board officials said a cockpit voice recorder captured one of the crew members on board the Beechcraft Super King Air 350 making a comment about a problem with one of the plane's engines moments before it crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport Sunday.

Officials said the recorder has already been sent to Washington, D.C. for further analysis and contained two hours of "high quality audio".

"Crew comment consistent with confusion occurred about 12 seconds before the end of the recording," said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg. "Crew comment regarding a problem with the left engine occurred about eight seconds before the end of the recording."

Landsberg said he was not authorized at this point in the investigation to expand on his statement any further.

A group of technical experts will review the entire recording at NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C. and put together a transcript that will be made public at a later date.

Landsberg said they've also obtained four pieces of video that show the plane in the moments before and after the crash -- two from the end of the runway, one from another hangar at the airport and one from the dash cam of a fire truck that was parked near the crash site.

NTSB investigators are expected to remain in Addison through Thursday, as they continue their probe into what happened.

All ten people on board the plane -- two pilots and eight passengers -- were killed when it collided with the hangar shortly after takeoff.