North Richland Hills Police are asking for help identifying a man who broke into a car, stole a credit card, then used the stolen card at a nearby store, Monday, February 18, 2019.

Investigators said the man has several visible tattoos, including one on his right hand that is the outline of Texas.

If you have any information about the crime, you are ask to email asmead@nrhtx.com or call 817-427-7030.