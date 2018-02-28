James Booth, inset, was last seen driving his 2017 white Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate JHC 2212.

James Booth, 84, was reported missing Wednesday in North Richland Hills after he didn't show up for a doctor's appointment.

Police say he was driving a 2017 white Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate JHC 2212.

North Richland Hills Police Department is investigating multiple leads from the Dallas/Fort Worth area of reports of a white car last seen in the Trinity River in Dallas. Detectives have been working with Dallas Fire Rescue to look into the leads.

Anyone with information about Booth or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the North Richland Hills Police Department at 817-281-1000.

Fla. High School Student Thanks First Responders for Saving Her Life