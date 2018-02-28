NRH Police Department Investigating Leads Of Missing Man - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

NRH Police Department Investigating Leads Of Missing Man

84-year-old James Booth went missing Wednesday, February 21 after he didn't show up for a doctor's appointment

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published at 6:49 PM CST on Feb 27, 2018 | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NRH Police Department Investigating Leads Of Missing Man
    NBC 5 News
    James Booth, inset, was last seen driving his 2017 white Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate JHC 2212.

    James Booth, 84, was reported missing Wednesday in North Richland Hills after he didn't show up for a doctor's appointment. 

    Police say he was driving a 2017 white Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate JHC 2212.

    North Richland Hills Police Department is investigating multiple leads from the Dallas/Fort Worth area of reports of a white car last seen in the Trinity River in Dallas. Detectives have been working with Dallas Fire Rescue to look into the leads.

    Anyone with information about Booth or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the North Richland Hills Police Department at 817-281-1000.

    Fla. High School Student Thanks First Responders for Saving Her Life

    [NATL] Fla. High School Student Thanks First Responders for Saving Her Life

    Student Maddy Wilford got emotional when thanking everyone who helped her after she was severely injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices