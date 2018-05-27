NRA's New President Oliver North Makes a Stop in North Texas

The National Rifle Association’s new president Oliver North made a visit to North Texas on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

The National Rifle Association’s new president Oliver North made a visit to North Texas on Sunday.

The retired Marine lieutenant colonel made an appearance at Fellowship Church in Grapevine for a Memorial Day service.

“Who better to help us understand the sacrifice that these men and women had made than somebody who had been there,” said Derric Bonnot, creative director at the church.

North spoke about the relationships in his life: with Jesus, his family, and those who’ve served in the military.

After the service, church goers got to meet North and get a signed copy of his book Under Fire: An American Story.