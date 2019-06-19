NBC 5’s Reading With You is a nine-week reading initiative encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Each week, we will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by fourth grade.

The featured book for June 17-23 is Juneteenth Jamboree by Carole Boston Weatherford. In Weatherford’s book, Cassandra and her family have moved to her parents' hometown in Texas, but it doesn't feel like home to Cassandra until she experiences Juneteenth, a Texas tradition celebrating the end of slavery.

Facebook Announces New Cryptocurrency 'Libra'

Facebook has announced plans to enter the banking business by launching a new digital currency. The social media giant says it wants to make sending money around the world as easy as sending a photo or message with the new "Libra" cryptocurrency. (Published 5 hours ago)

Juneteenth celebrations happening around North Texas

ABOUT JUNETEENTH: June 19 is often referred to as Juneteenth. The holiday started in Texas. It was originally celebrated in 1865, the day enslaved African Americans in Galveston learned the Civil War was over and that they were free.