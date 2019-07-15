"The One and Only Ivan" by Katherine Applegate

This week's featured book is "The One and Only Ivan" by Katherine Applegate.

The New York Times bestseller is described as an exciting novel celebrating the power of surprise friendships. It’s inspired by the true story of Ivan, a gorilla in captivity. The story is told from Ivan’s point of view.

This book is considered great for 4th and 5th graders.

NBC 5’s Reading With You is a 9-week reading initiative encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.