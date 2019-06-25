NBC 5’s Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘Soccermania’

NBC 5’s Reading With You is a nine-week reading initiative encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Each week, we will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by fourth grade.

The featured book for June 24-30 is Soccermania by Juan Pablo Lombana.

Lombana’s book is full of fascinating facts about soccer and its history. From the earliest game played in China 2,000 years ago to the richest soccer player of today, from the origin of the word soccer to the strangest injuries ever seen in a game, this book rocks with loads of anecdotes and trivia that will make you the best-informed soccer fan ever! Just in time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the men’s Copa America tournament.