This week's featured book is "Fly Guy Presents: Dinosaurs" by Tedd Arnold, which is considered great for 2nd and 3rd graders. From the publisher:

Fly Guy and Buzz are ready for their next field trip! And in FLY GUY PRESENTS: DINOSAURS they visit a natural history museum to learn all about dinosaurs. With straightforward text, humorous asides, and kid-friendly full-bleed photographs throughout, young readers will learn lots of fun facts about these prehistoric creatures. Award-winning author/illustrator Tedd Arnold really brings nonfiction to life in this fun nonfiction reader!

NBC 5’s Reading With You is a 9-week reading initiative encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.