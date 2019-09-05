NBC 5's Meredith Land Featured in 'Advocate Magazine'

A journalist whom I admire, Lisa Kresl, writes for Advocate Magazine and approached me about featuring my home in her article.

I thought it would be fun to share with viewers and neighbors how we live on a day to day basis.

It certainly isn't the traditional family and most days I am hanging by a thread, but I am grateful for the modern life we have put together.

Also grateful for the work/life balance that my employer allows me.

I hope you'll enjoy reading about the one normal activity I never do, my greatest challenge in motherhood and where we go when the kids are finally asleep.

Read Online: NBC 5’s Meredith Land’s Greenway Parks home