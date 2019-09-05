NBC 5's Meredith Land Featured in 'Advocate Magazine' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5's Meredith Land Featured in 'Advocate Magazine'

By Meredith Land

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Danny Fulgencio - Preston Hollow Advocate

    A journalist whom I admire, Lisa Kresl, writes for Advocate Magazine and approached me about featuring my home in her article.

    I thought it would be fun to share with viewers and neighbors how we live on a day to day basis.

    It certainly isn't the traditional family and most days I am hanging by a thread, but I am grateful for the modern life we have put together.

    Also grateful for the work/life balance that my employer allows me.

    I hope you'll enjoy reading about the one normal activity I never do, my greatest challenge in motherhood and where we go when the kids are finally asleep.

    Read Online: NBC 5’s Meredith Land’s Greenway Parks home

