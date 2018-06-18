NBC 5’s Kristin Dickerson will receive a national Gracie Award for Director of “My Sister from God” a story in which she serves as reporter, photographer, editor, and anchor. The Gracie Awards are presented by the Alliance for Women in Media, a foundation honoring outstanding programming by, for and about women. Dickerson will be presented the award on June 27 in New York City.

“I am excited I was given the opportunity to share this inspiring story of friendship and the impact one person can have when staying true to the value of taking care of one another, no matter what people look like, what they believe in, where they live or how much money they make,” said Dickerson.

Volunteers Buy Home For Woman After Paralyzing Car Crash

Inspired to help a new friend, Brendy Kirkland and a team of volunteers spend three months trying to change a woman's life after a car accident left her paralyzed with five young children to take care of. (Published Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)

In “My Sister from God” Dickerson tells the story about Dominique Tillis, a mother of five young children, who suffered physical and financial challenges after a paralyzing car crash, and Brendy Kirkland, a nurse who rallied a team of volunteers to help someone in need.

“Kristin’s story highlights the real life experiences of North Texans and the kind acts our viewers do for one another,” said Mark Ginther, NBC 5 Vice President of News. “Having talented team members like Kristin makes sharing stories like this possible.”

CLICK HERE to see the full list of 2018 Gracie Awards honorees.

