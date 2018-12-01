The party is on at Texas Live! and across North Texas as the clock ticks closer to midnight and the start of 2019. (Published Monday, Dec. 31, 2018)

Countdown to 2019 Is on in North Texas

Ring in the New Year with NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group's “Lone Star NYE Live,” featuring Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular and musical guests on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.

The New Year’s Eve program will air on NBC 5, in an additional 10 Texas markets and four central time zone states including Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Sundance Head to perform at 'Lone Star NYE Live'

NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez sits down with Sundance Head before NBC 5's special "Lone Star NYE Live."

This year’s production features special musical guests and former contestants of NBC’s hit show The Voice, Austin Allsup and Sundance Head, performing on location at Texas Live! NBC 5’s Kristin Dickerson and Kris Gutierrez will host the program along with KARK’s D.J. Williams and KXAN’s David Yeomans.

Austin Allsup to Helps Ring in 2019 With 'Lone Star NYE Live'

Texan Austin Allsup is one of two headliners of Lone Star NYE Live! NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez found out 'The Voice' contestant's musical roots run deep.

NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group are the official media partners of Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE 2018 presented by Southwest Airlines fireworks show and will broadcast live as the Dallas city skyline is illuminated by a spectacular 360-degree panoramic fireworks show including more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground at Reunion Tower.

New Year's Eve Celebrations Highlighted by NBC 5's 'Lone Star NYE Live'

NBC 5 will have a live look at the fireworks from Reunion Tower as the clock strikes midnight. With reporters at parties in Dallas, and live music and a full crew in Arlington.

“Lone Star NYE Live! is a special opportunity to deliver viewers a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration in the central time zone. We are looking forward to working with our partners Reunion Tower, Texas Live! and the Nexstar Media Group to ring in 2019,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager.

For information on how to get tickets to the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in the Dallas-Fort Worth area CLICK HERE.

“Lone Star NYE Live!”

KXAS and Nexstar New Year’s Eve Special

Monday, December 31, 2018

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CST

Preps for 'Lone Star NYE Live' TV Special in Motion

Texas Live! is gearing up to ring in the new year and you're invited to join. NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez will be there.

Stations and websites airing the special - check local listings or guides for channels:

KXAS-TV (NBC) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX NBCDFW.com

KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX CenTexProud.com

KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls-Lawton, TX TexomasHomepage.com

KRBC-TV (NBC) Abilene-Sweetwater, TX BigCountryHomepage.com

KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo, TX ConchoValleyHomepage.com

KAMR-TV (NBC) Amarillo, TX MyHighPlains.com

KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX KXAN.com

KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock, TX EverythingLubbock.com

KMID-TV (ABC) Odessa-Midland, TX YourBasin.com

KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX KVEO.com

KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler-Longview, TX EastTexasMatters.com

WBRL-TV (CW) Baton Rouge, LA BRProud.com

KLFY-TV (CBS ) Lafayette, LA KFLY.com

KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA ArkLaTexHomepage.com

KTVE-TV (NBC) Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR MyArkLaMiss.com

KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARK.com

KNWA-TV (NBC) Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR NWAhomepage.com

KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita-Hutchinson, KS KSN.com

KSNF-TV (NBC) Joplin-Pittsburg, MO FourStatesHomepage.com

MTKA-TV (CW) Topeka, KS

KOZL-TV (MyNet) Springfield, MO OzarksFirst.com

