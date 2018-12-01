NBC 5 Broadcasting Annual New Year's Eve TV Special 'Lone Star NYE Live' - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

NBC 5 Broadcasting Annual New Year's Eve TV Special 'Lone Star NYE Live'

'Lone Star NYE Live' will feature Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular and live performances by Austin Allsup and Sundance Head.

Published Dec 1, 2018 at 7:10 PM | Updated at 12:50 AM CST on Jan 1, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Countdown to 2019 Is on in North Texas

    The party is on at Texas Live! and across North Texas as the clock ticks closer to midnight and the start of 2019. (Published Monday, Dec. 31, 2018)

    Ring in the New Year with NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group's “Lone Star NYE Live,” featuring Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular and musical guests on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.

    The New Year’s Eve program will air on NBC 5, in an additional 10 Texas markets and four central time zone states including Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

    Sundance Head to perform at 'Lone Star NYE Live'Sundance Head to perform at 'Lone Star NYE Live'

    NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez sits down with Sundance Head before NBC 5's special "Lone Star NYE Live."

    (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

    This year’s production features special musical guests and former contestants of NBC’s hit show The Voice, Austin Allsup and Sundance Head, performing on location at Texas Live!  NBC 5’s Kristin Dickerson and Kris Gutierrez will host the program along with KARK’s D.J. Williams and KXAN’s David Yeomans.

    Austin Allsup to Helps Ring in 2019 With 'Lone Star NYE Live'Austin Allsup to Helps Ring in 2019 With 'Lone Star NYE Live'

    Texan Austin Allsup is one of two headliners of Lone Star NYE Live! NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez found out 'The Voice' contestant's musical roots run deep.

    (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

    NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group are the official media partners of Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE 2018 presented by Southwest Airlines fireworks show and will broadcast live as the Dallas city skyline is illuminated by a spectacular 360-degree panoramic fireworks show including more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground at Reunion Tower.

    New Year's Eve Celebrations Highlighted by NBC 5's 'Lone Star NYE Live'New Year's Eve Celebrations Highlighted by NBC 5's 'Lone Star NYE Live'

    NBC 5 will have a live look at the fireworks from Reunion Tower as the clock strikes midnight. With reporters at parties in Dallas, and live music and a full crew in Arlington. We head to "Texas Live!" to look ahead to the fun, food, and festivities planned for New Year's Eve.

    (Published Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018)

    “Lone Star NYE Live! is a special opportunity to deliver viewers a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration in the central time zone.  We are looking forward to working with our partners Reunion Tower, Texas Live! and the Nexstar Media Group to ring in 2019,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager.

    For information on how to get tickets to the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in the Dallas-Fort Worth area CLICK HERE.

    “Lone Star NYE Live!”
    KXAS and Nexstar New Year’s Eve Special
    Monday, December 31, 2018
    11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CST

    Preps for 'Lone Star NYE Live' TV Special in MotionPreps for 'Lone Star NYE Live' TV Special in Motion

    Texas Live! is gearing up to ring in the new year and you're invited to join. NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez will be there.  He lets us know what to expect at 'Lone Star NYE Live.'

    (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

    Stations and websites airing the special - check local listings or guides for channels:
    KXAS-TV (NBC)    Dallas-Fort Worth, TX   NBCDFW.com
    KWKT-TV (FOX)   Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX  CenTexProud.com
    KFDX-TV (NBC)    Wichita Falls-Lawton, TX  TexomasHomepage.com
    KRBC-TV (NBC)    Abilene-Sweetwater, TX  BigCountryHomepage.com
    KSAN-TV (NBC)    San Angelo, TX  ConchoValleyHomepage.com
    KAMR-TV (NBC)    Amarillo, TX MyHighPlains.com
    KXAN-TV (NBC)    Austin, TX KXAN.com
    KLBK-TV (CBS)    Lubbock, TX EverythingLubbock.com
    KMID-TV (ABC)    Odessa-Midland, TX YourBasin.com
    KVEO-TV (NBC)    Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX KVEO.com
    KETK-TV (NBC)    Tyler-Longview, TX EastTexasMatters.com
    WBRL-TV (CW)  Baton Rouge, LA BRProud.com
    KLFY-TV (CBS )    Lafayette, LA KFLY.com
    KTAL-TV (NBC)    Shreveport, LA ArkLaTexHomepage.com
    KTVE-TV (NBC)    Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR MyArkLaMiss.com
    KARK-TV (NBC)    Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARK.com
    KNWA-TV (NBC)    Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR NWAhomepage.com
    KSNW-TV (NBC)    Wichita-Hutchinson, KS KSN.com
    KSNF-TV (NBC)    Joplin-Pittsburg, MO FourStatesHomepage.com
    MTKA-TV (CW)   Topeka, KS
    KOZL-TV (MyNet)    Springfield, MO OzarksFirst.com

    2017 Reunion Tower Fireworks2017 Reunion Tower Fireworks

    AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower ringing in the 2017 New Year. (Video courtsey Reunion Tower)

    (Published Friday, Dec. 1, 2017)

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices