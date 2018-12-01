Ring in the New Year with NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group's “Lone Star NYE Live,” featuring Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular and musical guests on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.
The New Year’s Eve program will air on NBC 5, in an additional 10 Texas markets and four central time zone states including Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.
This year’s production features special musical guests and former contestants of NBC’s hit show The Voice, Austin Allsup and Sundance Head, performing on location at Texas Live! NBC 5’s Kristin Dickerson and Kris Gutierrez will host the program along with KARK’s D.J. Williams and KXAN’s David Yeomans.
NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group are the official media partners of Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE 2018 presented by Southwest Airlines fireworks show and will broadcast live as the Dallas city skyline is illuminated by a spectacular 360-degree panoramic fireworks show including more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground at Reunion Tower.
“Lone Star NYE Live! is a special opportunity to deliver viewers a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration in the central time zone. We are looking forward to working with our partners Reunion Tower, Texas Live! and the Nexstar Media Group to ring in 2019,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager.
For information on how to get tickets to the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in the Dallas-Fort Worth area CLICK HERE.
“Lone Star NYE Live!”
KXAS and Nexstar New Year’s Eve Special
Monday, December 31, 2018
11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CST
Stations and websites airing the special - check local listings or guides for channels:
KXAS-TV (NBC) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX NBCDFW.com
KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX CenTexProud.com
KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls-Lawton, TX TexomasHomepage.com
KRBC-TV (NBC) Abilene-Sweetwater, TX BigCountryHomepage.com
KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo, TX ConchoValleyHomepage.com
KAMR-TV (NBC) Amarillo, TX MyHighPlains.com
KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX KXAN.com
KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock, TX EverythingLubbock.com
KMID-TV (ABC) Odessa-Midland, TX YourBasin.com
KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX KVEO.com
KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler-Longview, TX EastTexasMatters.com
WBRL-TV (CW) Baton Rouge, LA BRProud.com
KLFY-TV (CBS ) Lafayette, LA KFLY.com
KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA ArkLaTexHomepage.com
KTVE-TV (NBC) Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR MyArkLaMiss.com
KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR KARK.com
KNWA-TV (NBC) Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR NWAhomepage.com
KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita-Hutchinson, KS KSN.com
KSNF-TV (NBC) Joplin-Pittsburg, MO FourStatesHomepage.com
MTKA-TV (CW) Topeka, KS
KOZL-TV (MyNet) Springfield, MO OzarksFirst.com