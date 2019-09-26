NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX are the first television stations in the history of The State Fair of Texas to be named title sponsors of the Texas Auto Show, which runs throughout the duration of the fair, Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.

Fairgoers will enjoy the "NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Experience" as part of the Texas Auto Show inside the Centennial Building featuring the stations' state-of-the-art weather vehicles like the Texas Thunder Truck and Texas StormRanger. News anchors, meteorologists and reporters will make special appearances and look forward to greeting fairgoers. The stations will offer unique interactive experiences, including numerous photo opportunities, local news activities, being able to be a part of their very own weathercast, entertainment exclusives and free prizes.

"The State Fair of Texas is the largest organized celebration in Texas, attracting an annual attendance of over 2 million people from all over," said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. "The opportunity to engage with the community face-to-face and allow them to interact with what we do every day is very exciting for us."

For three days, starting Oct. 8, NBC 5 will host a Special "America's Got Talent Standup Experience," giving visitors an up-close experience with one of NBC's leading primetime, live audition shows and find out more about upcoming Dallas auditions for America's Got Talent.

Onsite activities will be available in both English and Spanish languages. Follow along via social media posts #TexasConnectsUs and #ContigoPrimero.

Each Wednesday, NBC 5 is the media sponsor of the "It's A Fair Deal" food drive. Admission will be only $4 for fairgoers who bring four non-perishable food items to donate to the North Texas Food Bank.

Telemundo 39, as the official media sponsor of Mundo Latino, will support Mundo Latino's Casa de Chocolate at the State Fair of Texas in the Women's Museum building. This year's exhibit will feature chocolate from around the world; and continues to be the only exclusive Hispanic exhibit at the fair.

"It is important for us to continue to participate and offer an immersive experience that is true to our Hispanic culture," said Edwin Mendez, Telemundo 39 Director of Marketing. "Being able to expand sponsorship to the Auto Show, increasing our presence and opening the opportunity to share our experiences side-by-side with NBC 5 allows us to share our world with even more visitors."