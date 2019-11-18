NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Take Home 35 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a total of 35 Lone Star Emmy® Awards, including the 'Overall Excellence' award for NBC 5 along with 'News Excellence' for Telemundo 39 during the 17th annual awards gala held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager accepted the 'Overall Excellence' award for NBC 5 and recognized the successful effort of both stations. "Our teams work very hard to tell the stories of North Texans and provide the information they need to make their daily lives more livable – in both English and Spanish,' said Ehlmann. "It’s rewarding for the teams when industry peers recognize our work with honors like the Lone Star Emmys.'
Telemundo 39 received 23 Emmy® awards across various categories including their third consecutive win in the 'News Excellence' category, plus top newscast awards for 'Morning/Daytime, Evening and Weekend.'
"We are particularly proud of being honored for 'News Excellence' once again this year and earning a record setting number of awards for Telemundo 39 overall," said Freddy Oldenburg, Telemundo 39 Vice President of News.
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 were also awarded a Lone Star Emmy® in the 'Community Service' category in recognition of their collaborative work on Supporting Our Schools / Apoyando A Nuestras Escuelas, an annual school supply drive focused on raising awareness about classroom needs and what communities can do to help local students and teachers have the necessary resources for a successful school year.
In three categories: education, technology and talent-anchor-news, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 dominated the competition by winning the Emmy for both English and Spanish-language.
"I'm proud of the consistent, high-level effort our teams put forth every day to keep our viewers informed," said John Stone, NBC 5 Vice President of News. "We never rest on our laurels, but earning a total of 13 Lone Star Emmys is a wonderful sign of success for our staff."
Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth:
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth (joint)
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Supporting Our Schools
Nada J. Ruddock, Vice President Community Affairs
Krishma Trejo, Marketing Coordinator
NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth:
OVERALL EXCELLENCE
NBC5: Texas Connects Us
Tom Ehlmann, President/General Manager
GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORT - WITHIN 24 HOURS
We're Glad You're Home
Noelle Walker, Reporter
Ryan Oliveira, Photojournalist
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE
Keller Kindness
Kristin Dickerson, Reporter
Noah Bullard, Photojournalist
EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE
Carter In The Classroom
Wayne Carter, Reporter
HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS SERIES
Courageous Kids
Mike Heimbuch, Photojournalist
Kristin Dickerson, Reporter
MILITARY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / FEATURE / SERIES
Basic Training For Civilian Life
Noelle Walker, Reporter
Ryan Oliveira, Photojournalist
TEXAS HERITAGE - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE
Rockwall's Rock Wall
Kristopher Gutierrez, Reporter
Peter Hull, Photojournalist
TECHNOLOGY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE
Dallas To Fort Worth In Six Minutes
Nefty Gonzalez, Photographer/Editor
Brian Curtis, Reporter
DOCUMENTARY - TOPICAL
Behind The Cameras: The Fall Of Dallas County Schools
Jack Douglas, Investigative Producer
Jose Sanchez, Investigative Photojournalist
Scott Friedman, Investigative Reporter
PROMOTION – PROGRAM
KXAS 70th Anniversary
Nicholas Muthersbaugh, Writer/Producer
Adrian Dominguez, Shooter/Editor
Candelaria Vidana, Designer
Ashish Banthia, Designer
TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS
Gutz & Boots
Kristopher Gutierrez, News Anchor
TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE
LIVE: Scope And Perspective
Larry Collins, Reporter
Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth:
NEWS EXCELLENCE
Noticiero Telemundo 39 Contigo Primero
Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President of News
NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)
Telemundo 39 Allen Raid Coverage
Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Producer
Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News
Cynthia Garcia, Assignment Editor
Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director
NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)
Telemundo 39 At 11 AM: A Busy Day In The Metroplex
Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News
Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director
Adriana Lopez, Anchor
Lucas Arizpe, Director
Analía Fiestas, Anchor
Ramon Diaz, Anchor
Jimen Fraga, Producer
NEWSCAST - WEEKEND- LARGER MARKETS (1-25)
Telemundo 39 Elecciones Mexico
Martha Minjarez, Anchor
Geovana Herrera, Producer
NEWS SPECIAL
Earthquake In Mexico, One Year Anniversary
Norma Garcia, Producer
EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE
Su Penultima Mision
Enrique Teutelo, Reporter
RELIGION - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE
Apocalipsis El Juicio Final En Texas
Carlos Zapata, Reporter
Arnaldo Gines, Editor
TECHNOLOGY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE
The Dangers Of Virtual Reality
Adriana Lopez, Reporter
Jose D. Orsini, Photographer
WEATHER - NEWS WEATHERCAST
Weather Coverage
Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist
POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT
Augmented Reality Meets Politics
Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Producer
TEXAS HERITAGE - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT
T39 Contigo Primero La Ciudad Vaquera
Krishma Trejo, Field Producer
Carlos Zapata, Anchor
WEATHER - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE/SEGMENT
La Furia Del Tiempo
Arnaldo Gines, Photographer
Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist-Producer
Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist
Daniel Colon Gomez, Director
Freddy Oldenburg, VP Of News
INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT / SERIES
Amenaza Invernal
Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist/Producer
Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist
Daniel Colon Gomez, Director
Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News
PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE
Telemundo 39 Brand Reel
Rafael Gonzalez-Vega, Director/Editor/Producer
Moises Munoz, Photographer
Edwin Mendez, Associate Producer
Tom Salazar, Jr., Photographer
Victoria DeAnda, Associate Producer
Krishma Trejo, Associate Producer
EDITOR - NEWS
The "Boris" Composite
Arnaldo Gines, News Editor
TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS
El Duo Dinamico
Nancy Leal, Anchor
Carlos Zapata, Anchor
TALENT - ANCHOR – WEATHER
Chief Meteorologist Nestor Flecha
Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist
TALENT - REPORTER - GENERAL ASSIGNMENT / SPOT NEWS
Carlos Zapata Una Mano Amiga En El Dolor
Carlos Zapata, Reporter
TALENT - REPORTER - SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT
Cobertura Electoral
Martha Minjarez, Reporter
PHOTOGRAPHER - NEWS
El Bori - Takes Texas By Storm 2.0
Arnaldo Gines, Photographer
VIDEO JOURNALIST - WITHIN 24 HOURS
Las Voces De Mi Comunidad
Andrea Aguirre Alvarado, Videojournalist
WRITER - NEWS
Tragedy In Mexico One Year Later
Norma Garcia, Writer
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas.
For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2019 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.