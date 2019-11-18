NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Take Home 35 Lone Star Emmy Awards - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Take Home 35 Lone Star Emmy Awards

NBC 5 wins 'Overall Excellence' and Telemundo 39 wins 'News Excellence’ for third consecutive year and the stations share 'Community Service' category win for collaborative work on 'Supporting Our Schools/Apoyando A Nuestras Escuelas' annual school supply

    Jose Herrera - Telemundo 39

    The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 a total of 35 Lone Star Emmy® Awards, including the 'Overall Excellence' award for NBC 5 along with 'News Excellence' for Telemundo 39 during the 17th annual awards gala held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

    Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager accepted the 'Overall Excellence' award for NBC 5 and recognized the successful effort of both stations.  "Our teams work very hard to tell the stories of North Texans and provide the information they need to make their daily lives more livable – in both English and Spanish,' said Ehlmann.  "It’s rewarding for the teams when industry peers recognize our work with honors like the Lone Star Emmys.'

    Telemundo 39 received 23 Emmy® awards across various categories including their third consecutive win in the 'News Excellence' category, plus top newscast awards for 'Morning/Daytime, Evening and Weekend.'

    "We are particularly proud of being honored for 'News Excellence' once again this year and earning a record setting number of awards for Telemundo 39 overall," said Freddy Oldenburg, Telemundo 39 Vice President of News.

    NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 were also awarded a Lone Star Emmy® in the 'Community Service' category in recognition of their collaborative work on Supporting Our Schools / Apoyando A Nuestras Escuelas, an annual school supply drive focused on raising awareness about classroom needs and what communities can do to help local students and teachers have the necessary resources for a successful school year.

    In three categories: education, technology and talent-anchor-news, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 dominated the competition by winning the Emmy for both English and Spanish-language.

    "I'm proud of the consistent, high-level effort our teams put forth every day to keep our viewers informed," said John Stone, NBC 5 Vice President of News. "We never rest on our laurels, but earning a total of 13 Lone Star Emmys is a wonderful sign of success for our staff."

    Following is the full list of wins for NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth:

    NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth (joint)

    COMMUNITY SERVICE

    Supporting Our Schools
    Nada J. Ruddock, Vice President Community Affairs
    Krishma Trejo, Marketing Coordinator

    NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth:

    OVERALL EXCELLENCE

    NBC5: Texas Connects Us
    Tom Ehlmann, President/General Manager

    GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORT - WITHIN 24 HOURS

    We're Glad You're Home
    Noelle Walker, Reporter
    Ryan Oliveira, Photojournalist

    ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

    Keller Kindness
    Kristin Dickerson, Reporter
    Noah Bullard, Photojournalist

    EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

    Carter In The Classroom
    Wayne Carter, Reporter

    HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS SERIES

    Courageous Kids
    Mike Heimbuch, Photojournalist
    Kristin Dickerson, Reporter

    MILITARY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / FEATURE / SERIES

    Basic Training For Civilian Life
    Noelle Walker, Reporter
    Ryan Oliveira, Photojournalist

    TEXAS HERITAGE - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

    Rockwall's Rock Wall
    Kristopher Gutierrez, Reporter
    Peter Hull, Photojournalist

    TECHNOLOGY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

    Dallas To Fort Worth In Six Minutes
    Nefty Gonzalez, Photographer/Editor
    Brian Curtis, Reporter

    DOCUMENTARY - TOPICAL

    Behind The Cameras: The Fall Of Dallas County Schools
    Jack Douglas, Investigative Producer
    Jose Sanchez, Investigative Photojournalist
    Scott Friedman, Investigative Reporter

    PROMOTION – PROGRAM

    KXAS 70th Anniversary
    Nicholas Muthersbaugh, Writer/Producer
    Adrian Dominguez, Shooter/Editor
    Candelaria Vidana, Designer
    Ashish Banthia, Designer

    TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS

    Gutz & Boots
    Kristopher Gutierrez, News Anchor

    TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE

    LIVE: Scope And Perspective
    Larry Collins, Reporter

     

    Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth:

    NEWS EXCELLENCE

    Noticiero Telemundo 39 Contigo Primero
    Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President of News

    NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

    Telemundo 39 Allen Raid Coverage
    Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Producer
    Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News
    Cynthia Garcia, Assignment Editor
    Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director

    NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

    Telemundo 39 At 11 AM: A Busy Day In The Metroplex
    Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News
    Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
    Manuel Moreno, Assistant News Director
    Adriana Lopez, Anchor
    Lucas Arizpe, Director
    Analía Fiestas, Anchor
    Ramon Diaz, Anchor
    Jimen Fraga, Producer

     NEWSCAST - WEEKEND- LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

    Telemundo 39 Elecciones Mexico
    Martha Minjarez, Anchor
    Geovana Herrera, Producer

    NEWS SPECIAL

    Earthquake In Mexico, One Year Anniversary
    Norma Garcia, Producer

    EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

    Su Penultima Mision
    Enrique Teutelo, Reporter

    RELIGION - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

    Apocalipsis El Juicio Final En Texas
    Carlos Zapata, Reporter
    Arnaldo Gines, Editor

    TECHNOLOGY - NEWS SINGLE STORY / SERIES / FEATURE

    The Dangers Of Virtual Reality
    Adriana Lopez, Reporter
    Jose D. Orsini, Photographer

    WEATHER - NEWS WEATHERCAST

    Weather Coverage
    Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist

    POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT

    Augmented Reality Meets Politics
    Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Producer

    TEXAS HERITAGE - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT

    T39 Contigo Primero La Ciudad Vaquera
    Krishma Trejo, Field Producer
    Carlos Zapata, Anchor

    WEATHER - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE/SEGMENT

    La Furia Del Tiempo
    Arnaldo Gines, Photographer
    Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist-Producer
    Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
    Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist
    Daniel Colon Gomez, Director
    Freddy Oldenburg, VP Of News

    INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL - PROGRAM / SPECIAL / FEATURE / SEGMENT / SERIES

    Amenaza Invernal
    Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist/Producer
    Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist
    Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Meteorologist
    Daniel Colon Gomez, Director
    Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President Of News

    PROMOTION - NEWS PROMO - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE

    Telemundo 39 Brand Reel
    Rafael Gonzalez-Vega, Director/Editor/Producer
    Moises Munoz, Photographer
    Edwin Mendez, Associate Producer
    Tom Salazar, Jr., Photographer
    Victoria DeAnda, Associate Producer
    Krishma Trejo, Associate Producer

    EDITOR - NEWS

    The "Boris" Composite
    Arnaldo Gines, News Editor

    TALENT - ANCHOR - NEWS

    El Duo Dinamico
    Nancy Leal, Anchor
    Carlos Zapata, Anchor

    TALENT - ANCHOR – WEATHER

    Chief Meteorologist Nestor Flecha
    Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist

    TALENT - REPORTER - GENERAL ASSIGNMENT / SPOT NEWS

    Carlos Zapata Una Mano Amiga En El Dolor
    Carlos Zapata, Reporter

    TALENT - REPORTER - SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT

    Cobertura Electoral
    Martha Minjarez, Reporter

    PHOTOGRAPHER - NEWS

    El Bori - Takes Texas By Storm 2.0
    Arnaldo Gines, Photographer

    VIDEO JOURNALIST - WITHIN 24 HOURS

    Las Voces De Mi Comunidad
    Andrea Aguirre Alvarado, Videojournalist

    WRITER - NEWS

    Tragedy In Mexico One Year Later
    Norma Garcia, Writer

    NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are co-located in The Studios at DFW. The television station duopoly works closely together to leverage their collective strengths and resources to better serve viewers – both Spanish and English-speaking – in North Texas. 

    For complete details on all of the winners and categories, please access The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lone Star Chapter’s official 2019 Lone Star Emmy Awardees list here.

      

