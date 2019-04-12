This week NBC 5 and Telemundo, as part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, announced the Fund the Shelters Challenge along with Michelson Found Animals Foundations.

What to Know Clear the Shelters started at NBC 5.

Clear the Shelters Day 2019 is on August 17.

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations includes 42 NBC and Telemundo stations serving 30 markets nationwide.

This week NBC 5 and Telemundo, as part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, announced the Fund the Shelters Challenge along with Michelson Found Animals Foundations. Over 25 North Texas organizations already registered to compete for grant money to fund life-saving programs for pets in their communities.

The program, hosted on CrowdRise by the GoFundMe platform, allows the public an opportunity to donate to participating animal welfare organizations now through May 9 and gives those organizations an opportunity to win weekly bonus challenges and/or grand prizes from Michelson Found Animals totaling $200,000.

The Fund The Shelters Challenge complements the NBC and Telemundo stations' Clear the Shelters™ fifth annual pet adoption campaign on Saturday, August 17, by allowing shelters and rescues to raise funds to be used to support their programs and efforts, including offsetting reduced or waived adoption fees during Clear the Shelters Day 2019 (August 17). Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 250,000 pet adoptions since 2015.

“This partnership with the Michelson Found Animals Foundation expands the opportunity for anyone to contribute to our local shelters and rescues participating in Clear the Shelters, which in turn helps increase the impact these organizations make year round in our community,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager.

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 ask that people interested in contributing to this effort visit crowdrise.com/fundtheshelters to donate to participating local organizations and support lifesaving programs like Clear the Shelters.

For more information about NBC and Telemundo stations' Clear the Shelters™ 2019 campaign, please visit cleartheshelters.com. To access information in Spanish, please visit DesocuparLosAlbergues.com.

For more information about Michelson Found Animals Foundation visit foundanimals.org.