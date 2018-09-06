Viewer Steps in After Toddler's Birthday Party Was Ruined

Within 24 hours of airing Vicki Ramirez's story, we had good news.
Ramirez told us how her daughter loved Tinkerbell, so she hired a company to bring Tinkerbell to their home for the girl's birthday party but the company never came even though they were paid in full.
A viewer saw the hurt, and financial hardship, it created for the family and gave Ramirez $200 -- enough to cover the cost of Tinkerbell and have a little extra money to buy a birthday gift for her daughter.
The NBC 5 viewer asked to remain anonymous.