Viewer Steps in After Toddler's Birthday Party Was Ruined

Two North Texas Mothers hired a characters to appear at their children's birthday party, but the characters never showed up and the company wouldn't provide a refund, they turned to NBC 5 Responds. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Within 24 hours of airing Vicki Ramirez's story, we had good news.

Ramirez told us how her daughter loved Tinkerbell, so she hired a company to bring Tinkerbell to their home for the girl's birthday party but the company never came even though they were paid in full.

A viewer saw the hurt, and financial hardship, it created for the family and gave Ramirez $200 -- enough to cover the cost of Tinkerbell and have a little extra money to buy a birthday gift for her daughter.

The NBC 5 viewer asked to remain anonymous.

Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology

Dulles International Airport has implemented facial recognition software for international travelers; the system will be used to identify visa holders as they leave the country. Passengers have their pictures taken before boarding, and those photos are compared to their visa photos. (Published 30 minutes ago)

You can read Ramirez's story and the company involved here.