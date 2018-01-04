#formatSections
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Meet the Press
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
66°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
SEND TIPS
Sponsored
NBC 5 Video Vault: 1987 April Fool's Day at the FW Zoo
Connect With Us
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices