For many North Texans, air conditioning isn't an option.

That's why NBC 5 is teaming up with the Salvation Army Friday to help raise money to help keep North Texans cool during a blistering heat wave.

Volunteers are taking calls from those who wish to donate until 6:30 p.m. The money will be used to buy fans and help pay utility bills for people in need during this string of incredibly hot days.

Remember, through the weekend keeping cool is a matter of safety more than comfort.

If it's within your means, we thank you for considering a donation.

Call 817-654-6303 to donate or you can make a donation online at SalvationArmyDFW.org.