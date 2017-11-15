A North Texas couple says they couldn't get D.R. Horton to fully reimburse them for their grout issue, so they called NBC 5's Samantha Chatman for help. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Sandra and Jerimiah, a couple from Florida, relocated to Azle after buying a D.R. Horton home that came with a one year warranty.



A few months in, they noticed something strange in the flooring. They said there were hundreds of holes in the grout throughout the home.

The couple called D.R. Horton, and a flooring contractor was sent out to fill the holes. But, after several work orders, they said the holes kept popping up.

The couple decided to bring in another contractor to assess the damage. That contractor told them the grout was improperly installed, and it would cost them about $3,600 to re-grout the home.

The couple said they took their quote to D.R. Horton, but was told they'd only be given $750.

They were not happy, and on top of that, they said their warranty eventually expired.

So, the couple called the NBC 5 Responds team to get on the case.

We reached out to D.R. Horton. Here's what the builder had to say:

"D.R. Horton is committed to superior customer service and providing families with quality homes and neighborhoods in the DFW Metroplex and throughout the United States. We have attempted to work with the customer to resolve their concern and will reach out again."

That next day, the couple said they got a call from D.R. Horton saying they were working with the flooring contractor to resolve the complaint.

We're happy to report that the contractor wrote the couple a check for $3,600. They plan on getting their floors fixed very soon.

Now if you find yourself in this situation, here are Samantha Chatman's Solutions:

• Take plenty of pictures of the problem as soon as you notice it.

• Also, take notes. If a repairman comes in to assess the problem, ask them what happened and document their response.

• Always check with the warranty provider to determine what's covered and how damage is resolved.

• When all else fails, the NBC 5 Responds team is on the case. Submit a complaint HERE.

