NBC 5 Responds After Man's New Smartphone is Lost Via Shipping

Many of us are shopping online these days and sometimes eagerly waiting for our delivery to show up.

John Diamond got a great deal on a Galaxy S9+.

He ordered it in April, but by the end of May it hadn’t come, apparently it was lost during shipment.

John says he called Samsung and they kept saying they were reviewing his case and apologizing but still no word on the phone.

Honda Odyssey Tops Minivan Crash Test List

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released new crash ratings for minivans. (Published Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018)

NBC 5 Responds reached out and Problem Solved.

Samsung refunded his money and matched the sales price he paid for the phone if he chose to buy again.

Samsung told NBC 5, "We regret the experience that Mr. Diamond had with his delivery and we have followed up with him to resolve the matter to his satisfaction. We aspire to have best-in-class service for all Samsung customers."

Responds Latest Safety Ratings for 3 Popular Minivans

In this instance the company was trying to figure out where the phone went and was going back and forth with the shipper.

It meant two levels of digging and waiting which stretched out this problem.

If you have a lost shipment talk to both the person who sold you the product and the shipping company who may have lost it.

WH: Cannot Guarantee Trump Didn't Use N-Word

The White House defended President Donald Trump calling former protégée Omarosa Manigault-Newman a "dog" in a Tuesday press conference. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also could not guarantee that Trump has never used the N-word on record, but doubled down in his defense. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018)

Sometimes you have to help connect the two companies to get a resolution quickly.