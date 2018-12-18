NBC 5 Responds Helps Viewer Get Travel Insurance Refund

NBC 5 Responds helped a Plano woman get more than $800 back after a travel insurance company denied her claim. (Published 2 hours ago)

If you spend a little time with Karen Bellessa, chances are, you're going to hear about Sam.

"He is my only son. I'm a single mom and it's always been us," she said.

The mother-son duo planned a trip to Southern California later this month, during winter break.

But Bellessa's vacation plans were later compromised after massive wildfires in Southern California.

Ky. High School 'Adulting Class' Teaches 'Real World' Skills

A high school in Kentucky held an “Adulting Day” to teach some seniors “real world” skills like balancing a check book and dorm room cooking. (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

Bellessa's son, Sam, has had asthma since fifth grade.

Even with the fires out, she feared the aftermath would be too much for Sam's lungs to handle.

She said her son's doctors agreed, stating "It is not in best interest or medically advised that he goes to California."

Explosion at Japanese Pub Injures Over 40 People

The explosion happened in the Northern Japanesse city of Sapporo Sunday evening. (Published Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018)

Bellessa said she filed a claim with her travel insurance company, AIG Travel Guard, but the claim was denied.

So, Bellessa said she submitted another claim, which included notes from her son's primary care doctor and lung specialist, but that claim was also denied.

"I made phone calls. I asked to speak to supervisors. I was at a dead end. I really didn't know where to go."

Al Roker Looks Back on 40 Years at NBC

Today Show's Al Roker is celebrating 40 years at NBC, and he takes a moment with old pal Janice Huff to talk about his history with WNBC, the memorable storms they've covered and that infamous Doppler 4000 promo. (Published Friday, Dec. 14, 2018)

But then, Bellessa remembered she had NBC 5 Responds on her side.

We reviewed her trip cancellation policy and line one instantly stood out.

It essentially states that a traveling family member is covered if his or her doctor restricts them from going on the trip.

Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet

Video and photos captured the rescue of a 47-year-old civilian pilot, whose jet crashed shortly after take-off during a military exercise. (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

I brought this specific line to the travel insurance company's attention, and that same day, it responded.

"I received a phone call from the travel insurance saying that my claim should have never been denied, and they sent me a check and that they were sending me a check for full payment," Bellessa said.

The following week, she received a check for $860.

"I don't know what you said but… I'm just so grateful," Bellessa said.

AIG Travel Guard told us that travelers must provide all information relevant to their claim, including medical documentation at the time they file.

Bellessa said she eventually sent the doctor's notes, and still got denied, so she doesn't think this would have been resolved without our help.

102-Year Old Woman Breaks Skydiving Record for Charity

Irene O'Shea became the oldest woman to skydive at 102 when the Australian grandmother took part in a jump for the Motor Neurone Disease Association of South Australia on Dec. 9. She broke her own 2017 record for the same category. (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

If you need help from NBC 5 Responds, click here.