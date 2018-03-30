NBC 5, Barking Hound Village Host Fundraising Event

DFW Rescue Me helps severely abused, neglected and abandoned dogs off the streets and help them find forever homes.

To help the nonprofit continue their mission, NBC 5 and Barking Hound Village, a boutique doggy day care, will host its 7th annual "Kibbles and Cocktails" event at 7 p.m. April 5 at The Empire Room at 1225 N. River Blvd. in Dallas.

“This year’s event will be one for the record books, and is not to be missed,” said Barking House Village Texas president, Lisa Jones. “We’ve really stepped up the experience this year by switching venues, changing the date to a Thursday, and thinking outside of the box when it comes to restaurants and auction items. We have no doubt we’ll hit $100,000 raised in our lucky number seven year of Kibble and Cocktails.”

NBC 5's Brian Curtis will be the event's emcee.

There will be a photo wagon, live music, raffles, a live auction and adoptable dogs.

Auction items include gifts from Nasher Sculpture Center, Four Seasons Golf, and others.

All the proceeds of the event will go directly to DFW Rescue Me's Justice Fund and Voice's for Justice, which is a fund named after a dog named Justice that was abused by four men in Dallas. Witnesses reported seeing Justice hanging from a fence before being set on fire. The dog did not survive after attempted treatment.