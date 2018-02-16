NBC 5 Announces Addition of Cutting Edge Augmented Reality Mapping Technology: Ranger Vision - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
NBC's Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-DFW
Texas Storm Fleet

Texas Storm Fleet

Texas Storm Fleet

NBC 5 Announces Addition of Cutting Edge Augmented Reality Mapping Technology: Ranger Vision

You won't find this anywhere else in Texas

Published at 6:42 AM CST on Feb 16, 2018 | Updated at 8:30 AM CST on Feb 16, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Keep That Storm Fleet Rollin'

    The NBC 5 Texas Storm Fleet, the biggest, baddest bunch of weather vehicles around and there's a new addition. The Texas Thunder Truck, is joined by Texas Lightning Truck, as well as Texas StormRanger, Texas Sky Ranger, Weather-1 and Weather-2. The NBC 5 Storm Fleet, keeps rollin' keeping North Texas safe. (Published Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018)

    Texas Sky Ranger just got an upgrade — a first for any television news station in Texas.

    Ranger Vision is capable of overlaying geographical elements onto live video from Texas Sky Ranger, including street names, buildings names and other points of interest.

    NBC 5 is the first Texas broadcast television station to use this state-of-the-art technology only recently developed and available for use by law enforcement, search & rescue, emergency management services, military agencies and homeland security.

    Texas Lightning Truck Will Carry David Finfrock's NameTexas Lightning Truck Will Carry David Finfrock's Name

    David Finfrock is passing the chief meteorologist title to Rick Mitchell, but Finfrock's name will adorn the license plate of our newest NBC 5 storm fleet vehicle, the Texas Lightning Truck.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

    With proven accuracy, reliability and usefulness, Ranger Vision will enhance viewer experience when Texas Sky Ranger is out tracking traffic patterns, police pursuits, weather coverage, fire and explosion events, and more.

    Next time you want to watch NBC 5 News traffic, weather coverage or breaking news you can expect an experience that opens a world of familiarity and understanding the surroundings.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices