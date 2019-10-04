Meredith Land will leave the NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. anchor chair after nine years to spend more time with her family (pictured right) daughter McCall, 10, son Alexander, 6, and husband Xan.

NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land announced Friday that she will leave the NBC 5 News at 10 p.m. anchor chair after nine years to spend more time with her family. She will continue to co-anchor NBC 5 News at 5 and 6 p.m., Monday-Friday.

"It was not an easy decision for me to leave the 10 o'clock newscast. Reporting and sharing the news is something I'm very passionate about,” said Land. "I'm also passionate about family, and at this point in my life, I look forward to spending evenings in real time with my young children – not just via FaceTime. I am grateful to NBC 5 for their support in my desire to strike a balance between my two loves. The station has been absolutely wonderful and so encouraging in their commitment to make this work.”

"Meredith is an important part of our NBC 5 team,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. "I'm pleased that Meredith will continue her anchor and reporting responsibilities and also get the balance she needs to spend more time with her family.”

"Viewers will continue to see me anchoring NBC 5 News at 5 and 6 p.m. each weeknight, alongside Kris Gutierrez and Brian Curtis, and in the digital news space, where I report the news as it happens," added Land. "I'm super excited about amplifying my online presence as I know so many of our viewers rely on their social media channels for news and information."

You can find Land at @MeredithNBC5 on Twitter and at @TheLandLineNews on Instagram.

Land's final 10 p.m. newscast will occur on November 27, 2019.