NBC 5 & Telemundo 39 Employees Give Back by Volunteering at Food Bank

On Saturday, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 employees gave back to the community by volunteering at the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

The volunteer day was organized by the OUT@NBCDFW Employee Resource Group. The group is made up of LGBTQ Employees as well as straight allies.

The group works all year long to focus on the "4 C" model which includes Culture, Career, Commerce and Community.

The volunteer day at the Tarrant Area Food Bank started with an internal food drive at the stations, which ended today with the volunteer day.

While at the food bank, more than a dozen employees sorted food that will now be distributed to food pantries and other non-profits across North Texas.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank provides access to more than 500,000 nutritious meals in North Texas each and every week.

