Mavs Reportedly Acquire Luka Doncic From Atlanta

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Luka Doncic.

Several media members have reported that Atlanta and Dallas reached the deal during the draft.

Luka Doncic, seen as the top prospect by some analysts, has been rumored to be a desired asset for numerous NBA teams. When reports began to surface that he may fall beyond the first two draft picks, the Mavericks were said to be one of his top suitors.

It was previously believed that he may fall to the Mavs, who held the 5th overall pick before swapping with Atlanta; however, teams reportedly began making calls to Atlanta and Memphis about trading up to acquire him or other prospects.

The Grizzlies are reportedly looking to use a draft night trade to unload former Mav Chandler Parsons; the Hawks are said to be shopping guard Dennis Schroeder or wing Kent Bazemore.

[This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.]