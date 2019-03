Live video from NBC 5 Today will appear in the player above. Stay tuned for traffic updates.

A crash has closed northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway at Windhaven Parkway in Plano Thursday morning, officials said.

The Department of Public Safety responded to the crash about 11 p.m. Wednesday night and drivers are being forced to exit at Parker Road. Officials do not believe the crash will be cleared before rush hour.

No other details were available.

