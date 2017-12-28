Northbound Interstate 35E south of Waxahachie was shut down Thursday afternoon after a big rig fire. (Published 4 hours ago)

Northbound Interstate 35E south of Waxahachie was shut down Thursday afternoon after a big rig fire.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on I-35E near the town of Forreston.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 18-wheeler was carrying 40,000 pounds of avocados, but it's unknown if there was a crash or if the big rig caught fire.

Texas Sky Rangers spotted what was left of the big rig and load of avocados blocking the northbound lanes of I-35E.

Only the southbound lanes of I-35E were getting by as crews worked to clean up the debris. The DPS said the avocados would have to be off-loaded before what was left of the big rig could be moved off the road.



The Department of Public Safety troopers were diverting northbound traffic onto State Highway 34 and 77 in Italy. No word how long the roadway would be closed.