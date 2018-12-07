Northbound Interstate 35E is closed in Dallas after an 18-wheeler carrying bananas flipped on its side. Both drivers involved are uninjured.

The closure is at Valley View Lane and the entire highway is shut down as drivers approach I-635/Lyndon B. Johnson Expressway.

A jeep traveling on the westbound ramp to I-635 to northbound I-35E lost control and collided with the 18-wheeler, police said.

HazMat crews, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Fire-Rescue were at the scene.

To get around it, you can bail off and take the service road, Josey Lane or the Bush Turnpike.

Raw: I-35E Closed in Crash Involving Semi Carrying Bananas