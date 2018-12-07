NB I-35E Closed After Crash Involving 18-Wheeler Carrying Bananas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NB I-35E Closed After Crash Involving 18-Wheeler Carrying Bananas

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Northbound Interstate 35E is closed in Dallas after an 18-wheeler carrying bananas flipped on its side. Both drivers involved are uninjured.

    The closure is at Valley View Lane and the entire highway is shut down as drivers approach I-635/Lyndon B. Johnson Expressway.

    A jeep traveling on the westbound ramp to I-635 to northbound I-35E lost control and collided with the 18-wheeler, police said.

    HazMat crews, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas Fire-Rescue were at the scene.

    To get around it, you can bail off and take the service road, Josey Lane or the Bush Turnpike.

    For the latest traffic updates, check out our traffic maps here.

    Northbound Interstate 35E was closed in Dallas Friday morning after an 18-wheeler carrying bananas flipped on its side. Both drivers involved are uninjured.

