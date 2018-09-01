NAACP Members Call for Review of Balch Springs Police Dept.

The president of the NAACP's Tri-East chapter says current Balch Springs police officers need an outside review, following the conviction of former officer Roy Oliver for the murder of Jordan Edwards. (Published 36 minutes ago)

The president of the NAACP's Tri-East chapter says current Balch Springs police officers need an outside review.

"Officer Roy Oliver snuck through some kind of way so we don't know how many other officers out of their 30-man post done snuck through," chapter president Henry Brown said.

On Wednesday, Oliver, a former Balch Springs officer, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Jordan Edwards. Oliver's attorneys have said he planned to appeal.

Brown and other NAACP members said they would like for members of the Balch Springs Police Department to undergo an outside review that would look at their mental health and backgrounds.

Prosecutors in Roy Oliver Trial Reflect on Win, Impact on Community

Prosecutors may not be done with Roy Oliver. The Dallas County District Attorney will decide whether to pursue pending assault charges against the former Balch Springs police officer who is now convicted of murdering 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. (Published Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018)

"We just want more accountability from the Balch Springs Police Department," Brown said.

NBC 5 reached out to the Balch Springs Police Department for comment but the department has so far not replied.