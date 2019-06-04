NAACP Calls for Firing of Kennedale Superintendent

The family of a Kennedale middle school student and the NAACP have called for the firing of Kennedale ISD Superintendent Chad Gee after they allege he cornered and yelled at 13-year-old Cameron Lyles, who is African American, telling him he was "what's wrong with Kennedale." (Published 45 minutes ago)

Neither the district nor Gee commented on the allegations Tuesday despite repeated efforts by NBC 5 to speak with them.

The school board deliberated for over two and a half hours behind closed doors Tuesday, but opted not to fire Gee. The board later passed a resolution to approve racial sensitivity training in the district.

Lyles and his family attended the meeting and were visibly disappointed by the board's decision not to terminate Gee.

"The whole situation is just really not real yet to me," Lyles said.

He alleged that Gee also called him "boy" and "dude" after he pulled him into an office, because he mistakenly thought Lyles did not have permission to be in the hallway.

"There is a lot fear going on and my child just feels like he doesn't want to go to the high school after what happened," Teressa Turner-Austin, Lyles' mother, said.

According to the NAACP Arlington chapter, there have been other incidents involving racial sensitivity in Kennedale ISD in recent months. But before this evening, their requests for additional training and education for staff had been denied.