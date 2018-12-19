The Ford Mustang crashed shortly after midnight into a barrier wall along the 6300 block of McCart Avenue. (Published Dec. 19, 2018)

Three people were injured when their car crashed into a concrete barrier in southern Fort Worth early Wednesday morning, police say.

The Ford Mustang crashed shortly after midnight into a barrier wall along the 6300 block of McCart Avenue. Two of the three people inside the Mustang were transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition. A third person had injuries not considered life threatening, according to MedStar.

Fort Worth firefighters had to cut through the wreckage to free one of the trapped occupants.

It's not clear what caused the vehicle to crash.

