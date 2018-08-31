Must See & Do: Murakami's Bold and Colorful FW Art Exhibit

The Museum of Modern Art of Fort Worth, or The Modern as it's known, currently has an exhibit called "The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg" by the artist Murakami. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Must See & Do: 'The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg' Exhibit at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The Museum of Modern Art of Fort Worth, or The Modern as it's known, currently has an exhibit called "The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg" by the artist Takashi Murakami, who is known for his colorful art and patterns, and his anime-inspired characters.

Officials at the Modern says the exhibit is going "gang busters!" and last month was the museum's highest attendance month ever. It's on track to be the museum's highest attended exhibition ever. Photos: Murakami's Bold and Colorful FW Art Exhibit



The exhibit has also been a hit on social media all summer but the colorful creations will end Sept. 16.

The Modern was transformed from the moment visitors take their first steps inside the museum. Murakami added his touches throughout the building's architecture -- from artwork wrapped around the information desk to a tapestry covering the foyer.

Many are familiar with Murakami's artwork for Kanye West's album Graduation, which is also on display at The Modern.

