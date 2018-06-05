Musical Guests Announced for State Fair of Texas Concerts

Summertime means the kickoff of the State Fair of Texas is getting closer. It’s still more than 100 days away, but you know you’ve already dreamed of a Fletcher's corny dog or deep fried Oreos.
The headliners for the free Chevrolet Main Stage concert series were released Tuesday. All concert admissions are included with regular admission to the fair.
The following musical acts are confirmed, State Fair officials say.
Friday, Sept. 28
8:30 p.m. - Kraig Parker, tribute to Elvis
Saturday, Sept. 29
2 p.m. - Sevyn Streeter, R&B singer-songwriter
8:30 p.m. - Morris Day & the Time, funk band
Sunday, Sept. 30
5:30 p.m. - Michael Salgado, Norteño/Tejano artist
Oct. 5
5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - Journey Tribute
Oct. 6
8:30 p.m. - Aaron Watson, country artist
Oct. 7
5:30 p.m. - Austin Mahone, pop artist
Oct. 12
5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - The Molly Ringwalds, an 80’s experience
Oct. 13
8:30 p.m. - Ludacris, hip hop icon
Oct. 14
8:30 p.m. - Hunter Hayes, country singer-songwriter
Oct. 19
5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - Bidi Bidi Banda, tribute to Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla
Oct. 20
8:30 p.m. - Casting Crowns, Christian band
Oct. 21
3 p.m. - Banda Carnaval, Latin band