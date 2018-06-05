Musical Guests Announced for State Fair of Texas Concerts

Summertime means the kickoff of the State Fair of Texas is getting closer. It’s still more than 100 days away, but you know you’ve already dreamed of a Fletcher's corny dog or deep fried Oreos.

The headliners for the free Chevrolet Main Stage concert series were released Tuesday. All concert admissions are included with regular admission to the fair.



The following musical acts are confirmed, State Fair officials say.

Friday, Sept. 28

8:30 p.m. - Kraig Parker, tribute to Elvis

Saturday, Sept. 29

2 p.m. - Sevyn Streeter, R&B singer-songwriter

8:30 p.m. - Morris Day & the Time, funk band

Sunday, Sept. 30

5:30 p.m. - Michael Salgado, Norteño/Tejano artist

Oct. 5

5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - Journey Tribute

Oct. 6

8:30 p.m. - Aaron Watson, country artist

Oct. 7

5:30 p.m. - Austin Mahone, pop artist

Oct. 12

5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - The Molly Ringwalds, an 80’s experience

Oct. 13

8:30 p.m. - Ludacris, hip hop icon

Oct. 14

8:30 p.m. - Hunter Hayes, country singer-songwriter

Oct. 19

5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - Bidi Bidi Banda, tribute to Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla

Oct. 20

8:30 p.m. - Casting Crowns, Christian band

Oct. 21

3 p.m. - Banda Carnaval, Latin band