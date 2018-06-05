Musical Guests Announced for State Fair of Texas Concerts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Musical Guests Announced for State Fair of Texas Concerts

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Summertime means the kickoff of the State Fair of Texas is getting closer. It’s still more than 100 days away, but you know you’ve already dreamed of a Fletcher's corny dog or deep fried Oreos.

    The headliners for the free Chevrolet Main Stage concert series were released Tuesday. All concert admissions are included with regular admission to the fair.

    The following musical acts are confirmed, State Fair officials say.

    Friday, Sept. 28
    8:30 p.m. - Kraig Parker, tribute to Elvis

    Saturday, Sept. 29
    2 p.m. - Sevyn Streeter, R&B singer-songwriter
    8:30 p.m. - Morris Day & the Time, funk band

    Sunday, Sept. 30
    5:30 p.m. - Michael Salgado, Norteño/Tejano artist

    Oct. 5
    5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - Journey Tribute

    Oct. 6
    8:30 p.m. - Aaron Watson, country artist

    Oct. 7
    5:30 p.m. - Austin Mahone, pop artist

    Oct. 12

    5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - The Molly Ringwalds, an 80’s experience

    Oct. 13
    8:30 p.m. - Ludacris, hip hop icon

    Oct. 14
    8:30 p.m. - Hunter Hayes, country singer-songwriter

    Oct. 19
    5:30 & 8:30 p.m. - Bidi Bidi Banda, tribute to Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla

    Oct. 20
    8:30 p.m. - Casting Crowns, Christian band

    Oct. 21
    3 p.m. - Banda Carnaval, Latin band

