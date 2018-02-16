Musical Equipment Stolen From Veterans Organization

Someone stole $20,000 worth of musical equipment from a veterans organization in Plano, its founder says. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information relating to a burglary in Plano earlier this week.

Someone stole about $20,000 worth of musical equipment belonging to a veterans organization, the group's founder says.

Matthew JC says he received a call Monday morning that his trailer was broken into while parked outside a rehearsal studio in Plano.

JC is the founder of the organization Operation Rock the Troops, which started 14 years ago and gives back to veterans through music performances and lessons.

He says numerous guitars, subwoofers, speakers and lighting equipment were stolen, among other items.

"If you said define yourself, those guitars define me, and they're not there anymore," JC said.

JC says multiple trailers were broken into.

Plano police are investigating.