An Irving elementary music teacher is in jail Monday, accused of repeated sexual contact with a child, police say.



Detectives said they had been investigating Edmund Charles Barrera, a music teacher at Lee Britain Elementary School, for several simple assault allegations involving unwanted physical contact when one of his alleged victims, a 10-year-old girl, said he repeatedly touched her genitalia over the clothing.



Police said the contact with students was done during classroom hours over the last several years.



"We do not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety or well-being of our students, the district said Monday. "District leadership was made aware of the allegations only recently and took immediate action. Mr. Barrera is not on campus and we continue to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.



Barrera was arrested and is currently being held in the Irving City Jail on a charge of indecency with a child. Barrera's bond has been set at $50,000. It is not clear if he's obtained an attorney.



Irving police are encouraging parents to speak with their children about the dangers of inappropriate contact. Any parent who feels their child may have been touched inappropriately is urged to report the matter to law enforcement.