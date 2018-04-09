Murder Trial of Man Accused of Killing TWU Student Underway

The murder trial for Jacqueline Vandagriff started Monday, more than a year after her body was found. Charles Bryant is accused of killing, dismembering and burning her body in a Grapevine park. (Published 9 minutes ago)

The murder trial for Jacqueline Vandagriff started Monday, more than a year after her body was found.

Charles Bryant is accused of killing, dismembering and burning her body in a Grapevine park.

Both sides set up the very different stories during the first day in court.

Jackie Vandagriff had just started studying nutrition at Texas Women's University the month before she died.

Prosecutors say the 24-year-old went to a bar to see about a job the night she met Charles Bryant on September 13th, 2016.

Surveillance video shows them together at "Public House"... then another bar, not far from campus.

Managers from both bars took the stand today to confirm seeing Vandagriff and Bryant.

Vandagriff's body was found burned at a Grapevine park on September 15, 2016.

Bryant's attorney claims she died during "consensual sex," and that the only thing Bryant is guilty of is trying to cover that up by tampering with evidence.

The prosecution says surveillance video also captured Bryant entering a Walmart to buy a shovel and cough medicine and then later filling up a gas can from 7-11.

Bryant was in the courtroom on Monday. He has also been charged with child pornography in another case.