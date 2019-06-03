Murder Trials Start Tuesday in Death of Teen Killed in Drive-By Shooting

Two men accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in February 2018 will stand trial starting Tuesday, court records show.

George Salazar, 22, and Ernest Salazar, 25, each face a murder charge in the deadly drive-by shooting death of Natalie Hernandez on Feb. 12, 2018. Jurors were selected Monday.

Records show both men rejected plea deals offered before the trial.

Hernandez and three others were in a car near Umphress Park in Pleasant Grove, when a car pulled up beside them and someone started to shoot, police said during the investigation.

Demonstrator Snatches Mic From Sen. Harris During Q&A in San Francisco

A demonstrator in the crowd jumped on stage during MoveOn's #BigIdeas Q&A with Sen. Kamala Harris and was escorted out by security. (Published Saturday, June 1, 2019)

After the shooting, the teens drove to a nearby convenience store at Buckner Boulevard and Umphress Road where a store clerk told police Hernandez ran inside, asked him to call 911, then collapsed.

A second person injured in the shooting was hospitalized with injuries, but survived.