Murder Trials Start Tuesday in Death of Teen Killed in Drive-By Shooting

Natalie Hernandez, 14, was killed in a drive-by shooting in February 2018

By Chris Blake

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Dallas Police Department
    George Salazar, left, and Ernest Salazar

    Two men accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl in February 2018 will stand trial starting Tuesday, court records show.

    George Salazar, 22, and Ernest Salazar, 25, each face a murder charge in the deadly drive-by shooting death of Natalie Hernandez on Feb. 12, 2018. Jurors were selected Monday.

    Records show both men rejected plea deals offered before the trial.

    Hernandez and three others were in a car near Umphress Park in Pleasant Grove, when a car pulled up beside them and someone started to shoot, police said during the investigation.

    After the shooting, the teens drove to a nearby convenience store at Buckner Boulevard and Umphress Road where a store clerk told police Hernandez ran inside, asked him to call 911, then collapsed.

    A second person injured in the shooting was hospitalized with injuries, but survived.

