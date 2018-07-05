Dallas police are searching for a man in connection with two incidents of indecent exposure.
Last week, two women reported separate incidents of the same man in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck not wearing pants and exposing himself to them.
Pictures were taken, but the man covered his face with a yellow construction shirt.
The first woman reported the incident near the 11600 block of Forest Lane.
The incidents happened within 48 hours of each other.
The man is described as a Latin male in his early- to mid-30s with short hair.
He drove a red Dodge Ram 1500, possibly an early-2000s model, according to police. The right side of the truck has an aftermarket "H" emblem and an aftermarket vent.
Police believe the license plate contains the letters "J" and "W".
If you have any information, please contact Detective C. Anderson at 214-671-3616 or email him at c.anderson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.