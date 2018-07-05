Dallas police are searching for a man in connection with two incidents of indecent exposure.

Last week, two women reported separate incidents of the same man in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck not wearing pants and exposing himself to them.

Pictures were taken, but the man covered his face with a yellow construction shirt.

The first woman reported the incident near the 11600 block of Forest Lane.

The incidents happened within 48 hours of each other.

The man is described as a Latin male in his early- to mid-30s with short hair.

He drove a red Dodge Ram 1500, possibly an early-2000s model, according to police. The right side of the truck has an aftermarket "H" emblem and an aftermarket vent.

Photo credit: DPD

Police believe the license plate contains the letters "J" and "W".

If you have any information, please contact Detective C. Anderson at 214-671-3616 or email him at c.anderson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

