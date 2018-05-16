Multiple Victims Hospitalized After Major Crash in Corsicana

Multiple people were hospitalized in critical condition after a major crash in Corsicana Tuesday night, police said. Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 35 were closed but have since been reopened.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 394. The right and left lanes if I-35 were closed due to a previous crash, leaving the center lane open, police said. A semi truck driving southbound in the right lane failed to slow down when it moved over to the center lane, police said. It struck a white Chevrolet SUV that was sitting still in the lane.

The impact caused the SUV to hit a different semi truck that was in front of the SUV. That semi truck struck a third semi truck, police said. The impact caused the SUV to spin off the roadway, police said.

All occupants of the SUV were transported to hospitals by air and ground ambulances, police said.



The semi trucks didn’t spill hazardous materials but HazMat was requested for cleanup.