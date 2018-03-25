Multiple Rounds of Thunderstorms Likely This Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Connection

Multiple Rounds of Thunderstorms Likely This Week

Published 2 hours ago

    Chances for rain and thunderstorms will arrive Monday and continue through Wednesday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely this week with the potential for 1-3" of rain. Dry and cooler weather will move in by Thursday, just in time for the Texas Rangers home opener.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone app for iOS and Android!

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

