Multiple Rounds of Thunderstorms Likely This Week

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will arrive Monday and continue through Wednesday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely this week with the potential for 1-3" of rain. Dry and cooler weather will move in by Thursday, just in time for the Texas Rangers home opener.
A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.
