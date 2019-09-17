3 Injured in Garland Shooting, Gunman Still At-Large

Video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the above video player.

Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Garland, police say.

The shooting happened before 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of Easton Meadows Drive, Garland police said.

One of the people shot was treated and released at the scene, while the other two were transported to an area hospital, police said.

Police said they had not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.