Three lanes of northbound U.S. 75 in Dallas will be closed between Royal Lane and Forest Lane at White Rock Creek all weekend for bridge deck repairs and maintenance.

Two lanes of traffic will be open at all times and traffic will be diverted onto the northbound frontage road. The White Rock Bike Trail between Royal Lane and Forest Lane will also be closed underneath the bridge for the weekend.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 22 and will continue until Monday, June 25 at 5 a.m.







