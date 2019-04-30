Multiple Homes, Buildings Damaged By Flood Waters In Argyle

According to the Argyle Fire Department, about a dozen homes in the area of Valley View Court and Crawford Road were the hardest hit. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Multiple homes and buildings in Argyle were damaged by flood waters Tuesday.

According to the Argyle Fire Department, about a dozen homes in the area of Valley View Court and Skyline Drive were the hardest hit.

"The foundation is washed away below, our retaining wall for the flower bed is all demolished and the retaining wall is about 18 inches lower than it was when we bought the house," said homeowner Erin Reed.

Reed and others in the neighborhood said drainage has long been a problem, blaming inaction by the city for the flooding issues they said are costing residents thousands of dollars.

"All of the water is diverted into this drainage easement basically, it's feet of water in an instant," said homeowner Ted Dowing.

And with more rain in the forecast, the Argyle Fire Department said there is concern the flooding could return, potentially causing more damage in the days to come.

"It's already saturated, it's gone down tonight but that's our concern is more flooding with more rain in the forecast," said Mike Luge, Arygle's Assistant Fire Chief.