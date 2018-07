Fort Worth firefighters responded to at least two grass fires on Sunday, July 1.



One fire was in the 6300 block of Alta Mesa Blvd. at about 1:45 p.m. About 30 acres burned in the fire. No structures received damage. Firefighters believe the fire started due to sparks from welding. The fire is now contained.

Another fire burned seven to 10 acres in the 1100 block of Amspoker Ave. One firefighter was treated for a heat related illness.







