A crash involving multiple vehicles closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Rockwall County Friday afternoon.



The crash was located near Blackland Road, in Fate, west of Royse City. Eastbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at Farm-to-Market Road 551 and directed to the Frontage Road until the roadway reopened at about 4:45 p.m.



The number of vehicles and conditions of those involved in the crash has not been confirmed.